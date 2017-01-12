‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Says He Can’t Watch His Film With an Audience

Photo by David Bornfriend, courtesy of A24(LOS ANGELES) — Director Barry Jenkins is fresh off of a big Golden Globes win with his film Moonlight snagging the top honor of the night as Best Motion Picture, Drama. And with that big win combined with big buzz heading into awards season, Jenkins has already found a way to keep a level head.

“I went through this process before on a much lower level,” Jenkins said in a recent appearance on “Popcorn With Peter Travers.” “And I became aware of what it can be like when you read your own press. I sat down with myself and I decided what I felt the movie was, the quality of what we’d done. And the result was I was very proud of the film. And I kind of just stay in that place.”

The film is based on a play written by Jenkins’ childhood friend Tarell McCraney. Jenkins describes the film, starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, as a coming-of-age film, about a kid growing up in South Central Miami.

“We kind of break it down into three chapters, three vignettes from this guy’s life, one when he’s a child, one when he’s a teenager, one when …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment