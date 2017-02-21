Tuesday, February 21, 2017
“Moonlight,” “Atlanta” and “SNL” among 2017 Writers Guild Award winners

David BornfriendThe 69th annual Writers Guild Awards took place at simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on Sunday night, with Moonlight and Arrival taking top film honors, and The Americans, Saturday Night Live, Last Week With John Oliver and Atlanta winning on the TV side.

Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins and Tarell McCraney took the Original Screenplay honor, while Eric Heisserer won the trophy for Adapted Screenplay, for Arrival.

TV Awards went to FX’s The Americans for Drama Series, while HBO’s Atlanta received Comedy Series and New Comedy Series wins. Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schnidt grabbed the Episodic Comedy honor and NBC’s This Is Us won for Episodic Drama.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won best Comedy/Variety Talk Series and NBC’s Saturday Night Live won Comedy/Variety Sketch Series.

Here are the winners in the film and TV categories:

FILM
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Author: The JT LeRoy Story

TV
DRAMA SERIES
The Americans

COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta

NEW SERIES
Atlanta

LONG-FORM ORIGINAL
Confirmation

LONG-FORM ADAPTED
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

EPISODIC DRAMA
This Is Us

EPISODIC COMEDY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

COMEDY/VARIETY (INCLUDING TALK) — SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Saturday Night Live

COMEDY/VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES — SPECIALS
Triumph’s Election Special

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Hollywood Game Night

DAYTIME DRAMA
General Hospital

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC
Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street

CHILDREN’S LONG FORM
