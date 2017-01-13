“Monster Trucks” “Freak” Hunter Hayes Finds Inspiration on the Big Screen

ABC/Image Group LAIf you check out the new Monster Trucks movie that opens in theaters today, you’ll discover a new Hunter Hayes song he wrote especially for the film. It turns out monster trucks are something Hunter’s been interested in for quite a while.

“When I was a kid I was a massive [fan] — and still am, if I’m honest…” he admits. “I like wanted to do monster trucks on the side of music or something. Seriously — massive fan, like would go to the parties before the thing and meet the drivers and get their signatures. Oh, I was a freak!”

The Louisiana native confesses he’s still having a hard time containing his excitement as an adult.

“I feel really bad because I interrupted all my family when I was visiting for Christmas,” he recalls, “because the trailer came on the screen and I was like, ‘That’s the scene I wrote for!’… It’s the… discovery of kind of what’s possible, the moment in the movie where it’s kind of all is realized and it’s like the whole world opens up.”

Though the movie may be targeted toward a younger audience, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country