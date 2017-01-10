Mom’s Rescue of Choking Toddler Daughter Caught on Video

WFAA-TV(PROSPER, Texas) — A stay-at-home mother in Texas said she was able to save her daughter from a choking episode that could have been deadly.

Jennifer Hull, 34, from the town of Prosper, was fidgeting with the TV in her children’s playroom when she heard a startling noise. It was the sound of her 1-year-old daughter, Hollis, gasping for air.

“I immediately jumped into mommy mode when it happened,” Hull told ABC News. “It was very scary.”

Earlier this week, Hollis and her older sister Hatilynn, 3, had been playing with their dollhouse and nibbling veggie chips when, suddenly, Hollis started to choke.

The harrowing scene, which was captured on the family’s nanny cam, unfolded quickly. The footage shows Hollis coughing and running frantically toward her mother. Hull said she instantly responded when she heard the sound of her daughter choking.

First, Hull said she told Hatilynn to grab some water and then she began to hit Hollis on her back. Nothing happened, so she started to perform the Heimlich maneuver, a technique she learned in infant safety classes. It wasn’t long before the food came flying from Hollis’ throat and onto the floor.

Hull said she was petrified for the rest of the day, but …read more

