Mom’s Plea for Acceptance for Son with Autism

Nicole Duggan(DUBLIN) — One mom’s New Year’s resolution has been far more successful than she planned.

“I never expected it to get around Ireland, let alone get to America,” Nicole Duggan told ABC News.

The Cork, Ireland, mom’s Facebook post is being shared around the world. Her son, Riley, is 3 years old and has autism.

“I have wanted to post it for a long time, and I never did,” Duggan said. “But I just decided that now was the time and 2017 was the year we would make a difference and try to spread awareness.”

The post is intended for parents, not children.

“I always find it is the parents that have a problem,” she said. “We have been in situations where parents have pulled their child away from Riley in playgrounds and it is so hurtful for me. But thankfully, Riley doesn’t notice as such.”

“Kids never treat him any differently. The innocence is lovely. They love to play and so does he, and that is all they see,” Duggan said.

Her post reads in part: “My little boy is just like your child, he loves to dance, he loves to be cuddled, he cries when he falls, and he adores Mickey Mouse. …read more

