Moms plan to ‘egg’ houses for Easter to raise money for babies with heart defects

Courtesy Janelle Cavanagh(PHOENIX) — A team of Easter “fairies” will be out in force in Arizona on Easter eve to “egg” houses for a good cause.

The fundraiser is organized by Summer Roger and Janelle Cavanagh, two moms who met at Phoenix Children’s Hospital as their newborn babies were recovering from heart surgeries.

Roger’s daughter, June Roger, 5 months, and Cavanagh’s son, Killian Cavanagh, 7 months, were both born with congenital heart defects.

June, whose twin sister, Nora, was born without heart complications, underwent her first heart surgery two weeks after birth and was hospitalized for the first 41 days of her life. She is scheduled to undergo a second heart surgery on April 26 to help repair hypoplastic right heart syndrome, a rare heart defect, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Killian has already undergone two surgeries to repair his aortic valve and is scheduled to undergo a third, more complicated procedure next month in Stanford, California, according to his mom.

“The most dreadful thing is when you’re waiting and waiting,” Cavanagh said of the expected multi-hour procedure. “If it doesn’t go well, he would have to possibly have a lung transplant because of the location of where the surgery is being done.”

