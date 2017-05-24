Mom surprised with honorary degree after helping quadriplegic son complete his MBA

Courtesy Judy O’Connor(NEW YORK) — A mother who attended every class with her quadriplegic son so he could pursue his Master of Business Administration (MBA) was surprised with her own honorary degree at her son’s graduation.

“I was just blown away,” Judy O’Connor said of the honor. “I’d been in the trenches with his fellow grad students for two years and gotten to know them so it was really special.”

Judy O’Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, relocated from Florida to California in 2013 to care for her son, Marty O’Connor, who was paralyzed a year earlier after falling down a flight of stairs.

Marty O’Connor was a former competitive athlete who had a promising career in sales at the time of his accident. After spending nearly two years focused on his physical recovery, Marty O’Connor said he was ready for a new challenge.

“After a certain point I realized that physical therapy wasn’t going to be the end all answer,” Marty O’Connor, 29, told ABC News. “I was ready to take on another mental challenge.”

When Marty O’Connor decided to pursue an MBA degree at Chapman University, in Orange, California, his mom was right by his side.

Judy O’Connor attended every class, tutoring session, group …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health