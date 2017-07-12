Mom speaks out after her toddler was injured on a trampoline

ABC News(TAMPA, Fla.) — A Florida mother is speaking out after her 3-year-old son was injured at an indoor trampoline park, warning other parents in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America Wednesday, saying, “No mother, no father, ever wants to see their child the way that we had to see Colton.”

Kaitlin Hill, a nurse from Tampa, Florida, told ABC News that her son, Colton, broke his femur bone and was put in a cast from his waist down after a visit to a local indoor trampoline park in June.

“The pain that he went through, and the pain that he is continuously going through at this point, it’s been a nightmare,” the mother of two added.

Hill posted a photo of Colton in his cast on her Facebook page, with the caption, “As hard as it is to relive the past 12 days, we feel compelled to make other parents aware of the danger associated with indoor trampoline parks.” The post soon went viral, garnering over 240,000 shares since last Friday.

Hill told ABC News that the incident unfolded when her son was jumping normally at the trampoline park, when all of a sudden “his feet hit the mat …read more

