Mom of Twin Separated at Birth Reacts to Emotional ‘GMA’ Reunion: ‘It Didn’t Feel Real’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, twin sisters separated at birth, are warming the hearts of millions after they reunited for the first time Wednesday on Good Morning America.

The video of the identical 10-year-old girls tearfully embracing was viewed 11 million times on Facebook.

“I am so amazed that so many people have watched it,” Audrey’s mom Jennifer Doering told ABC News. “I am so glad we are able to share this with others. For us, it’s amazing. There’s been an outpouring of true love for our family.”

Audrey and Gracie were separated at birth in China, and then adopted by two different American families who lived hundreds of miles apart.

When Doering became curious about her daughter’s past, she learned through a Chinese researcher that Audrey had a twin, Gracie, who had also been adopted and brought to the U.S. She eventually found Nicole Rainsberry, Gracie’s mother, on Facebook.

Before reuniting face-to-face on “GMA,” the twins used Facetime to communicate.

Shortly after the meeting, Gracie said she was feeling excited and happy.

“It’s very overwhelming,” she said.

Audrey said, “It felt like there was somebody missing.”

“Now, it’s complete,” she added.

Doering said the heartfelt moment almost “didn’t feel real.”

“I was similar to them, overwhelmed,” …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health