Mom delivers big baby who ‘looks like a toddler’

iStock/Thinkstock(MERCED, Calif.) — Just in time for Mother’s Day, Jenna Reyes is home from the hospital with her second born, a not-so-little bundle of joy named Raymond.

Raymond was born on April 30 at Mercy Medical Center in Merced, California, and weighed a whopping 13.5 pounds.

“He looks like a toddler, he was so big,” Reyes told the ABC affiliate in Sacramento, KFSN-TV.

According to Reyes, her newborn is already wearing size two diapers and gets dressed in clothing sized three to six months.

