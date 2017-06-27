Mom credits app with saving baby’s life

Emily Eekhoff(NEW YORK) — The Iowa mom who credits a cellphone app with helping to save her daughter’s life is sharing with other pregnant women what she learned from the near-death experience.

Emily Eekhoff was 33 weeks pregnant when she said she noticed her baby’s movements had changed. Eekhoff had been a frequent user of the app Count the Kicks, which helps a mom track her child’s movement patterns during the third trimester of pregnancy.

“I was aware just of how much she usually moved during the day with the app’s help,” Eekhoff said in an interview that aired Tuesday on ABC News’ Good Morning America. “The kicks were not happening as frequently as they usually did and when she did move, it was really, like, soft, subtle, not, like, hard kicks like normal.”

Concerned, Eekhoff went to Mercy Medical Center on May 30 in Des Moines, to get checked out. That same day, a heart rate test and ultrasound revealed that Eekhoff’s baby was in distress and Eekhoff had to undergo an emergency C-section, according to Neil Mandsager, medical director of the Perinatal Center of Iowa at Mercy.

"We knew the baby was in trouble and we alerted the obstetric emergency doctor and

