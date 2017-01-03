Mom Creates Petition for Grocery Store Chain to Remove Candy, Junk Food from Checkout Lines

Courtesy Jane Kramer(BATH, Mich.) — One Michigan mom is determined to have a supermarket chain remove candy from their checkout lines and replace “junk” with healthier foods.

Jane Kramer of Bath Township, started the initiative on Change.org in September after years of seeing candy and gossip magazines near the cashier at a local grocery chain, Meijer stores, where she shops often. Kramer became more aware of the items after she adopted her 5-year-old son, now 13, she said.

“I started noticing the product in checkout as a new parent,” Kramer, 47, told ABC News. “Before that, I didn’t really pay attention to it. After we adopted, the grocery shopping experience just changed.”

“Our only options were junk and I wanted to be able to buy a banana or carrots,” she added. “In addition to that, were all the horrible titles on the magazine covers and once [my son] learned how to read, he started asking me about that.”

Kramer currently has more than 400 signatures on her petition titled, “Ask Meijer for Healthy Checkout Aisles.” The goal is for the company to “put customer health first by removing junk food from its checkout aisles.”

