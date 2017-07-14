Mom asks strangers in all 50 states to send postcards to son with leukemia

Mande Menne (WENTZVILLE, Mo.) — A Missouri mom is asking strangers to lift her son’s spirits with postcards as he battles a cancer diagnosis.

Mande Menne of Wentzville, Missouri, posted her request for postcards from all 50 states on Facebook, where it received over 1,100 shares. Now, people are promising to send mail from as far as Africa.

“It’s made me so me so happy because I wasn’t expecting this,” Menne told ABC News on Friday. “He seemed so down at first but now he’s really excited about the postcards coming. There’s so many people out there who care. It’s like he has something to look forward to.”

Sullivan “Sulley” Menne, 15, was diagnosed with leukemia on June 13. He has recently begun chemotherapy at St Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, his mother said.

To take his mind off treatment, Sulley’s grandmother, Zara Stone, came up with a plan to try and get people to send him postcards from every state in America. She even bought him a map so he can pin the locations of where he received a postcard from.

“I decided to roll with her idea and put it on Facebook thinking we’d get more postcards, but I never …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health