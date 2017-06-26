Model Christy Turlington Burns aims to make childbirth safe all over the world

Victoria Thompson/ABC News(NEW YORK) — Christy Turlington Burns is one of the most successful models of all time.

She’s graced nearly 1,000 magazine covers, been the face of countless brands and cemented her ‘90s icon status when she appeared in George Michael’s music video for “Freedom.”

This year alone, Turlington, 48, has modeled on the covers of French Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and in ad campaigns for Valentino and Tiffany.

“I learned all of the things I learned throughout that career because of the things that happened on the side, the trips and the places I got to visit and the relationships I got to form because of it,” Turlington told ABC News’ “Nightline.” “But the job itself — it’s not very stimulating.”

So at the height of her career, Turlington left modeling, pursued her masters in public health at Columbia University and directed a documentary. She said she ultimately found her calling as the founder and CEO of Every Mother Counts.

Since 2012, Every Mother Counts has provided over $4 million in grants, bringing essential pregnancy, birth and post-partum healthcare to mothers in eight countries, including Tanzania, Bangladesh, Haiti, Syria and the United States.

“It just became clear to me at a certain point that …read more

