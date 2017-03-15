Mock Draft Puts Kamara In Top 10

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee fans have seen the draft stock of Alvin Kamara rise over the past few months.

Seeing the former UT back picked in the first round wouldn’t stun anybody come late April, but a recent mock draft put out by Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports takes Kamara’s draft possibility to a whole new level – the top-10 picks.

Edholm has Kamara as the second running back off the board, going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 10. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“Every year, there’s a high pick that stuns people. How’s this working for you in that regard? On the surface, it feels like a terribly rich move for luxury. LeSean McCoy is still breathing, yeah? Well, for one, the Bills are said to love Kamara, more so than Dalvin Cook and other name backs in this class. Two, it appears they’re going all in on the Titans-ish formula of building an offense around the run game. Retro, baby.

“Kamara will go higher than many expect. A few teams out there really love him. And with McCoy turning 30 prior to the start of the 2018 season — and about to …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider