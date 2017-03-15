Mischa Barton gets restraining order in alleged “revenge porn” case

Getty Images/Paul Archuleta(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Mischa Barton has gotten an emergency court order against an ex-boyfriend whom she said is shopping around a sex tape of the two of them.

The former O.C. star said in a statement, “I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time… my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse: that’s someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

“I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the other women out there,” Barton declared. “I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation I have to experience. No woman should have to go through this.”

According to Barton’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, the emergency court order was obtained under California domestic abuse laws, which prohibit all forms of abuse by a former intimate partner, including so-called “revenge porn.” It states that anyone involved in trying to sell, distribute, give away or show the videos or photos, could go to jail. Cease and desist letters have already been sent to those reportedly …read more

