Miranda Lambert’s “Wings” go platinum

ABC/Image Group LA The most ambitious project of Miranda Lambert‘s career so far has officially gone platinum.

Even without a major radio hit, The Weight of These Wings has still managed to clear the million-copy milestone, just 33 weeks after its release on November 18 of last year. The 24-track double album is the first release on Miranda’s own Vanner Records imprint.

It’s been almost exactly a year since the album’s lead single, “Vice,” came out. Miranda’s latest radio song, “Tin Man,” is currently in country’s top 40.

