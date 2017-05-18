Miranda Lambert to lead a CMA Music Festival march on downtown Nashville

ABC/Image Group LA Miranda Lambert is so passionate about her pups, she’s organizing a march — and she’s hoping you’ll join her.

On Thursday, June 8, the “Tin Man” singer and her beloved rescue dogs will march from Music City’s Nissan Stadium across the Cumberland River to downtown via the Nashville Pedestrian Bridge. Both fans and four-legged friends are invited. All you need to do is register at MuttNationFoundation.com.

The MuttNation March will kick off Miranda’s pet adoption drive at CMA’s Fan Fair X inside Music City Center.

If you can’t make it to Nashville, the Texas native is still offering a shot at some one-on-one time while working for her favorite cause. Grand prize in the MuttNation Shelter Day Sweepstakes is a day with Miranda, to be spent making over an animal shelter. You can enter the contest on the foundation’s website as well.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country