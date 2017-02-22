Miranda Lambert raises funds to encourage aspiring female songwriters

ABC/Image Group LAYou can now apply for Miranda Lambert‘s 2017-2018 Women Creators Scholarship at Nashville’s Belmont University. Miranda created the program last year to help a female student majoring in music business, songwriting or entertainment industry at Belmont’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

Miranda raised the money for this year’s scholarship by turning the rehearsal for her Highway Vagabond Tour at Joe’s Bar in Chicago into a fundraiser.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to complete an online application and submit an original song. Miranda herself will choose the winner.

You can find out more at Miranda’s official website.

