Miranda Lambert & Anderson East: “Fifty Shades Darker”

ABC/Image Group LAThe first time many country fans heard of roots musician Anderson East was when they found out that he’s dating Miranda Lambert. But lately, Anderson’s been making some impressive strides in his own right.

His song “What Would It Take” appears alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, John Legend and Nick Jonas on the soundtrack for the provocative flick Fifty Shades Darker. Even more impressive, the collection just debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Anderson also re-teams with his previous tour partner Chris Stapleton on his All American Road Show dates starting June 9 in Southaven, Mississippi.

