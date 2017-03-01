Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East adopt three little ones

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert is the new mommy to three little ones… a kitten and two cats, that is.

While the avid pet-lover picked out the three felines from the Nashville-area Maury County Animal Shelter, she put her boyfriend, roots musician Anderson East, in charge of the naming duties.

“The cat’s outta the bag…” Miranda shared on Instagram. “We have 3 new feline farm hands! Bobbi McGee (the kitten), Nick Saban and the big boy, Bear Bryant.”

She added the hashtags #bamaboynamedthem and #rolltide, to explain Anderson’s references to the present and past University of Alabama football coaches. He grew up in the North Alabama town of Athens.

The outspoken animal activist also included a reminder to #adoptlocally, and to not forget to love a shelter pet. You can check out pictures of Miranda and Anderson snuggling with their new charges on Instagram.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country