‘Miracle’ baby goes home after bone marrow transplant and over 100 days in hospital

Cleveland Clinic Children’s(CLEVELAND) — When doctors told the family of Denniya Rawls this week that the 7-month-old would be discharged from the hospital, one relative yelled out, “Thank you, Jesus.”

Denniya had spent more than 100 days at Cleveland Clinic Children’s in Ohio, where she underwent a bone marrow transplant, when she was finally sent home on Thursday.

“We wanted to be able to bring our home and get back to raising our daughter and enjoying those moments when you have a healthy baby,” Denniya’s mom, Robin Rawls, told ABC News. “It’s a blessing to have my family back together.”

Denniya was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit in March at just 3 months of age.

“She was perfectly fine. She was growing and her weight was perfect, until she got a fever,” said Rawls.

Denniya, whose stomach was so distended she had difficulty breathing, was first diagnosed with liver and respiratory failure and then a severe blood disorder, according to Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Rabi Hanna.

Hanna diagnosed Denniya with a rare form of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), where the body makes too many activated immune cells, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“It’s extremely rare to see a patient with this type of …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health