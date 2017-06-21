Mike Pence, other lawmakers donate to Capitol Hill blood bank in honor of Scalise

Twitter/VP(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Mike Pence was among those on Capitol Hill Tuesday who rolled up their sleeves and donated blood in honor of the victims of last week’s shooting at congressional baseball practice at an Alexandria, Virginia, park.

The blood drive — which will also take place on Thursday — is supported by the American Red Cross and hosted by Deputy Whip Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. It’s in honor of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who has been upgraded from critical to serious condition, as well as Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner and lobbyist Matt Mika, all of whom were injured when gunman James Hodgkinson opened fire. He was killed in a shootout with police.

“Inspiring to see members of Congress & staffers at the blood drive organized to help those hurt in last week’s shooting. #TeamScalise,” Pence tweeted, along with photos of himself at the blood bank.

Marc Lotter, Pence’s press secretary, tweeted a photo of the vice president “donating blood & getting update on @SteveScalise.”

Pence’s donation to the blood bank was welcomed by Scalise’s staff, who tweeted from the congressman’s account, “Thanks to @VP Pence for giving blood today in honor of those injured in last week’s attack. #TeamScalise”

