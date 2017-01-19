Miguel Ferrer, Star of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “RoboCop,” “Crossing Jordan,” Dead at 61

David Livingston/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Miguel Ferrer, star of shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and Crossing Jordan, has died of cancer, Variety reports. He was 61.

The actor was the son of Oscar-winning actor Jose Ferrer and legendary entertainer Rosemary Clooney, and was George Clooney’s first cousin. His breakout role was as Bob Morton, the man who designed the experimental RoboCop cyborg, in 1987’s RoboCop. In addition to playing Dr. Garret Macy on Crossing Jordan and Assistant Director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles, he played Vice President Rodriguez in Iron Man 3 and FBI forensic pathologist Albert Rosenfield in Twin Peaks. He was set to reprise that role in this year’s reboot of the show.

Ferrer also lent his voice to characters in movies like Mulan, Rio 2 and The Lion King II, as well as Superman: The Animated Series.

According to Variety, NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill issued a statement that said, “Today, [we] lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.”

