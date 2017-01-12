Middle School Principal in Iowa Shaves Head to Support Bullied Student

Thinkstock/iStock(PACKWOOD, Iowa) — The principal of Pekin Middle School in Packwood, Iowa, recently shaved his head in front of the school’s students to support a child who was bullied after shaving his own head.

The child — Jackson Johnston, a sixth-grade student at the school — had shaved his head this past weekend as a show of solidarity and support for his grandfather who has been battling cancer.

The 11-year-old knew that his “Papa” had been feeling a bit down since his hair “started getting thin and patchy from chemotherapy treatments,” according to Jackson’s mother, Amber Johnston.

To help lift Papa’s spirits and show that he was not alone, Jackson decided to shave his head, Johnston told ABC News Thursday. Jackson surprised Papa with the new haircut this past Sunday, she said.

“He took off his cap and said, ‘Hey, Papa! I thought we could start a new club together!” Johnston said. “It was really moving. Papa was just so overcome with emotion and touched that Jackson would do something like that for him.”

Jackson spent the rest of day feeling “pumped up, proud and excited.” But the following morning at school, he was disheartened after several kids made fun of his shaved head, Johnston …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health