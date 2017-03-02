Michael Strahan’s trainer shares her top workout moves to try at home

latreal_mitchell/Instagram(NEW YORK) — Latreal Mitchell, the personal trainer for Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, appeared live on GMA Thursday to share some of her top workout moves that Strahan loves to hate when he hits the gym.
Mitchell, who is also a trainer on the reality show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, performed a partial workout with Strahan live from Times Square Thursday morning.
Here Mitchell shares some of her top, full-body, workout moves that require little equipment and are perfect for you to use to get in shape at home. Source:: ABC News Radio Health
Exercise: Walkouts to single-leg pushups
Works: Arms, chest, core and stretches calves, hamstrings and lower back
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.
Exercise: Bulgarian split squat (foot elevated)
Household item required: chair
Gym item required: weight bench
Works: quads, and improves strength and stability
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.
Exercise: Plank jacks (cardio blast)
Gym item required: Mat
Works: abs, arms and cor.
Mitchel recommends doing three sets of reps for 30 to 45 seconds each.
Exercise: Static sumo squat (3- to 5-second hold), posture focus (up tall, retracting scapular)
Household item required: bathroom garbage can (or anything that height)
Gym item required: large kettle bell (24kg)
Works: quads, glutes, shoulders and upper back
Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.
Exercise: …read more
Source:: ABC News Radio Health