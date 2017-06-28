Michael Ray takes home a four-legged souvenir from Chicago’s LakeShake festival

ABC/Image Group LA It turns out the newest member of Michael Ray‘s team is a real dog.

After teasing his followers on social media he’d be introducing the newest member of his band, the “Think a Little Less” hitmaker revealed his newest addition is in fact, a canine.

Michael fell in love with a white Husky/Shepherd mix he named Wrigley this weekend while playing Chicago’s LakeShake festival and decided to take her home. Wrigley was rescued by the no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago, which was there doing an adoption drive.

Of course, Wrigley’s name comes from the home of World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs.

Wrigley will be hanging out at Michael’s house with his other pup, Lou.

Fam meet the newest member of the band.. WRIGLEY!!! Thank you @PAWSChicago for making this happen! pic.twitter.com/vDdlIO2Rln — Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) June 27, 2017

