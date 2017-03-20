Michael Ray credits dad for his success as “Think a Little Less” hits #1

ABC/Image Group LARising star Michael Ray has hit #1 on the Mediabase country radio airplay chart for the second time in his career. The song that did the trick: “Think a Little Less”.

When told about the major milestone, Michael was quick to give credit to his dad, Jerry, and share how they were able to celebrate together.

“I’m excited every time I step on stage or hear my songs come on the radio,” Michael said. “That’s why I started playing in bars at 17 years old. To have a second No. 1 song is so incredible, and I want to say thanks to country radio, my fans and all the people that worked so hard on this.”

He adds, “I Face-Timed my dad when I found out, and it was pretty emotional. He’s been there beside me, encouraging me, on this whole journey – so a special thanks to him!”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country