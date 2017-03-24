Michael Pena lays his “CHIPS” on the table, hides “Ant-Man 2” cards

GMA After Hours(NEW YORK) — Michael Pena played a policeman in the acclaimed drama End of Watch, and plays motorcycle cop in the film reboot of the ’70s TV series CHiPs — but he’s possibly more famous for stealing scenes as a petty thief in Marvel’s Ant-Man.

GMA After Hours host Lynda Lopez caught up with the versatile star, and he talked — or didn’t — about the superhero sequel.

As for the ’70s cop show he’s rebooting opposite co-star and director Dax Shepard, Pena admitted he was a fan of the original series, but added, “I think my mom was a bigger fan! It came on Saturdays and she would like get ready…she would make dinner early. It was almost like she was going out on a date with [CHiPs star] Erik Estrada.”

As for Ant-Man 2 — officially titled Ant-Man and The Wasp — Pena said, “They just pitched me the entire story last week,” adding with a smile, “and I can’t say anything about it.”

Lopez protested, and the actor offered: “Paul Rudd is in it…I’m in it…That’s it.”

CHIPS, which also stars Shepard’s wife Kristen Bell, opens Friday.

