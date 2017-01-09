Michael Keaton and Jenna Bush Hager Apologize for “Hidden Fences” Flub

Paul Drinkwater/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Michael Keaton and Jenna Bush Hager are apologizing for their Golden Globes static after they accidentally called the movie Hidden Figures, “Hidden Fences.”

Bush Hager made the error during the pre-show, while Oscar winner Keaton did it during the telecast.

Bush Hager, who was covering her first red carpet for NBC, issued an apology on Monday’s Today Show, taking responsibility for her mistake.

“I had an error in the night, which I have to apologize for,” said Bush Hager, whose mistake went viral after a clip surfaced. “When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally — in the electricity of the red carpet, which I’ve never done…before — called Hidden Figures ‘Hidden Fences.’ I have seen both movies, thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts for both of the movies and if I offended people I am deeply sorry.”

Michael Keaton, who also made the same notable error, spoke to TMZ about the incident and apologized, but didn’t seem to be affected by the social media stir.

“I’m sorry, I apologize, I screwed it up,” Keaton told the TMZ cameraman who then said that the mistake had now gone …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment