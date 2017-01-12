Michael Jackson’s Daughter Slams Joseph Fiennes’ Portrayal of Her Dad in “Urban Myths”

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is speaking out against British actor Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of her father in an episode of the upcoming TV series, Urban Myths. In the trailer for the show, Fiennes, a white actor, wears prosthetics to look like Jackson.

In a series of tweets, the 18-year-old called the casting of the series offensive.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” she wrote in response to a Michael Jackson fan account.

Paris added, “it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well.”

That’s a reference to Elizabeth Taylor, portrayed in the episode by Stockard Channing. The series dramatizes events that allegedly happened to famous people: this particular episode focuses on a road trip that Michael Jackson supposedly took with Taylor and Marlon Brando in 2001 when planes were grounded following the September 11 attacks.

Paris also touched on how the series damages the legacy of her father, Taylor and Brando.

“Where is the respect?” …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment