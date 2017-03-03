Michael Jackson as Professor X? Mariah as Storm? Original “X-Men” screenwriter tells all

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Hugh Jackman recently told ABC Radio that when the very first X Men movie came out in 2000, not many people thought it would be a hit. Of course, it became a blockbuster that launched a hugely-successful franchise. But imagine how many people would have seen it if had starred Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey? It could have happened, says the movie’s screenwriter, David Hayter.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hayter revealed, “I was brought on as they were casting, so I was lucky enough to be there for some of the people who came in, like…Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey for Storm.”

Hayter also reveals that “Michael Jackson came in because he wanted to play Professor X. It was amazing.” That part, of course, went to Patrick Stewart, who reprises the role in the new film Logan.

Other stars who tried and either failed to get roles — or priced themselves out of the film — include Viggo Mortensen for Wolverine, Angela Bassett for Storm and Rachel Leigh Cook for Rogue. Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry and Anna Paquin ended up getting those parts, respectively.

