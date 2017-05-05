“Mess Me Up”: Gary Allan plots his return to radio

MCA NashvilleIf you’ve wondered what Gary Allan‘s been up to lately, your curiosity will be satisfied soon.

The California native is plotting a return to radio with a new single called “Mess Me Up.” Gary shared the news on social media, along with a video that gives you a sneak peek at the song. “Mess Me Up” will be available digitally on May 19.

Gary burst on the scene in 1996 with his top-ten single, “Her Man.” His most recent chart-topper came with the platinum-selling “Every Storm (Runs out of Rain)” in 2012. His most recent album was 2013’s Set You Free.

