Merrin Dungey Leaving “Conviction” for CBS cop comedy, “Brothered Up”

ABC/Sven FrenzelConviction star Merrin Dungey is teaming up with Romany Malco and Adhir Kalyan for the new CBS comedy, Brothered Up.

According to Deadline, Dungey has parted ways with the Sunday-night ABC drama to take on the new buddy cop comedy. Brothered Up follows Malco’s character, Calvin, an “emotionally guarded” policeman who partners with Kalyan’s character of Farooq, an “emotionally available” Pakistani cop. The series centers around the two men’s relationship and how they learn to connect while patrolling the streets of Detroit.

Dungey is set to play Calvin’s wife, Desri, a woman who knows, “him better than he knows himself.” The actress joins the previously announced cast of Nishi Munshi and Glynn Turman.

In addition to her role on ABC’s Conviction, Dungey has recurred on HBO’s Big Little Lies. There is no word on an official production date.

