Men have higher rates of HPV than women, CDC says

Getty Images/The Washington Post(WASHINGTON) — The human papilloma virus, or HPV, continues to be the most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S., according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contrary to views that associate the virus only with cervical cancer, HPV has dozens of strains, which overall are more prevalent in men than women.

Strains of HPV are so common, the CDC estimates “that nearly all sexually active men and women get the virus at some point in their lives.”

On Thursday researchers released a new CDC report on the status of HPV infections. They examined data from 2011 to 2014 from the CDC-run National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, designed to “assess the health and nutritional status of adults and children.”

During one study period between 2013 and 2014, approximately 4 out of 10 adults ages 18 to 59 were infected with genital HPV in the U.S., the CDC said.

The findings show that everyone is at risk for complications from HPV, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News. He added that the study will hopefully encourage more people to seek the vaccine.

