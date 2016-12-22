The Memphis football team will honor the victims of the recent Gatlinburg fires in its game against Western Kentucky night with these decals on their helmets:

Tonight the Tigers will honor those affected by the wild fires in Gatlinburg. #GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/AfwEPuq708 — Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) December 20, 2016

The Tigers, who have former Tennessee quarterback Riley Ferguson as their starter, are playing in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday evening.

Tennessee has already announced that it will wear its Smokey gray uniforms in the the Music City Bowl for its matchup against Nebraska in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. Fourteen people lost their lives, many more were injured and millions of dollars of damage were done when wild fires swept through the Gatlinburg area in late November of this year.

The post Memphis To Honor Gatlinburg In Bowl Game appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider