Melissa McCarthy’s “Spicey” returns to “SNL”

NBC/Rosalind O’Connor(NEW YORK) — Melissa McCarthy spiced up this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. After a spate of guest appearances mocking White House press secretary Sean Spicer in recent weeks, she was back on Saturday’s edition of the NBC satire show to preside as host in what turned out to be SNL’s most-watched May telecast in seven years.

The Spicer sketch began with cast member Aidy Bryant playing Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House aide who subbed for Spicer for a few days last week. But after being spotted eavesdropping from the bushes outside the press room, the notoriously combative Spicer crashed the briefing, pushing Sanders aside.

“Let me put this whole Russian thing to bed: Trump is innocent,” he seethed at the press corps. “How do we know? Because he TOLD us so!”

Then a reporter asked, “Were you surprised Trump fired Comey before he fired you?”

Blowing his top, Spicer ripped down a support column and hurled it at the reporter.

Spicer then cranked up his motorized podium and hit the road in New York to confront Trump and find out if the president has, in fact, been feeding him lies.

“Have you ever told …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment