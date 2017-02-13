Melissa McCarthy returns to ‘SNL’ as Sean Spicer; Kellyanne Conway also skewered

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to reprise her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and as she did last week, she portrayed him as eccentric, short-tempered and disrespectful to journalists.

Alec Baldwin also returned to SNL this weekend, marking his 17th time as the show’s host, though he only portrayed President Donald Trump in one sketch.

During the show’s cold open, McCarthy’s gum-chewing Spicer ruled over a press briefing, and again used props to explain a point to reporters — at one point, using a male soldier doll, a white Barbie doll and a dark Moana doll to illustrate who would and wouldn’t get in the U.S. under President Trump’s immigration plan.

McCarthy’s Spicer also spoofed the real-world issue of retailers dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories collection. “…There [was] some light terrorism this week, when Nordstrom decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories,” she said, the showed how Spicer/McCarthy was wearing not only one of Ivanka’s bangles, but also a pair of heels: “And don’t even get me started on her shoes!” Spicer shouted.

Kate McKinnon …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment