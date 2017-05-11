Melissa McCarthy “feels pretty” as Sean Spicer in new “SNL” promo

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — As if it wasn’t already a no-brainer that Melissa McCarthy will reprise her Sean Spicer impersonation when she hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, she seems to confirm it in new promo released on Wednesday.

The clip opens with the Ghostbusters star prancing through the halls of NBC’s 30 Rock, lip-syncing to “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story. She’s greeted by a trio of smiling makeup artists — played by SNL cast members Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney and Melissa Villaseñor — who work their magic on McCarthy, until she emerges as Spicer. She proceeds to glide and twirl through the building as a smiling version of the notoriously aggressive White House press secretary.

Saturday will mark the fifth time McCarthy has hosted the late night staple, which will air live from coast-to coast this week. Haim is the musical guest.

