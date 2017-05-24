Meghan Trainor surprises Lauren Alaina at her onesie party

ABC RadioMeghan Trainor surprised Lauren Alaina by flying in for her very first #1 party Wednesday afternoon in Nashville. The two co-wrote Lauren’s hit “Road Less Traveled” with Jesse Frasure long ago, even though it just hit the top of the charts in April.

Meghan recalled secretly fan-girling Lauren, sending her mom photos of the American Idol runner-up, since she at the time was still completely unknown. Since then, of course, Meghan broke through with her mega-hit “All About That Bass,” and took home the Best New Artist Grammy.

While this is Lauren’s first chart-topper, it’s Meghan’s second on the country chart, having hit #1 last year with Rascal Flatts‘ “I Like the Sound of That.”

Lauren managed to inject her own quirky sense of humor into the gathering at the Sutler Saloon just off 8th Avenue South in Music City, turning her #1 party into a onesie party. Meghan wore a simple black number, while Lauren sported a custom-made turquoise sequined outfit. Guests were issued their own onesies at the door, in designs ranging from hotdog to astronaut to Frankenstein.

