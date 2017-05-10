Meet the California mom who has fostered more than 630 kids and counting

CREATISTA/iStock/Thinkstock(REDDING, Calif.) — A mother who has taken in hundreds is still showing children love almost 40 years later.

“I feel that every child I come in contact with, I want that child to understand what it means to be cherished; not just cared for, diapered, fed, loved, but actually cherished,” Raelene MacDowell

of Redding, California told ABC News.

“That’s my mantra. I think every child in the world deserves the right to be cherished by at least one person. We endeavor to do that and make sure that they feel like they’re the most important

person in our lives at that moment.”

MacDowell, 72, and her husband, Ted MacDowell, 77, have fostered more than 630 children since 1978, she said.

They were married in 1964 and had three children of their own. The MacDowells later decided to become foster parents through Shasta County in Redding. MacDowell said fostering kids was something

she had wanted to do since she was a child. Her husband was onboard.

“We decided that taking care of other people’s babies while they get themselves help or treatment is what we wanted to do,” MacDowell said.

MacDowell said the children she has fostered were born being exposed to drugs by their birth …read more

