Meet Cooper Melton, the Vols’ Newest Walk-On Receiver

Walker Valley High School, which calls Cleveland, Tennessee its home, is just over an hour away from the campus of the University of Tennessee. So it should come as no surprise that Cooper Melton, one of the newest additions to Tennessee’s 2017 roster, grew up a Tennessee fan.

“Growing up, we always went to UT games,” said Melton, who announced last week he would be a preferred walk-on wide receiver for the Vols. “I grew up a Vol fan and watched all the old 90s tapes. Dad always had seasons tickets and took us to as many games as he could. My brother goes there as well.

“I have orange and white checkerboard wallpaper up in my room too. So I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come play for Tennessee when the opportunity came calling.”

Melton grew up idolizing Vols such as Eric Berry and Robert Meachem and tried to model himself after players like Joey Kent and Peerless Price he saw on those tapes about the 90s Vols. So it surprised no one who knew Melton when he announced his commitment to Tennessee via Twitter on January 18th. The senior out of Cleveland, TN decided against taking a scholarship offer …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider