Medical Experts Concerned After Trump Meets With Vaccine Skeptic

Thinkstock/Ingram Publishing(NEW YORK) — Doctors and members of the medical community are raising concerns after President-elect Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has advocated for parental opt-out provisions on routine childhood vaccines in the past.

“President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it,” Kennedy told reporters immediately after the meeting on Tuesday. “His opinion doesn’t matter but the science does matter and we ought to be reading the science and we ought to be debating the science. Everybody ought to be able to be assured that the vaccines that we have — he’s very pro-vaccine, as am I — but they’re as safe as they possibly can be.”

Kennedy also told reporters that Trump had asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety, but the Trump team did not confirm that appointment and said the president-elect was exploring a commission that would look broadly at autism.

“The President-elect enjoyed his discussion with Robert Kennedy Jr. on a range of issues and appreciates his thoughts and ideas,” the Trump transition team said in a statement. “The President-elect is exploring the possibility of forming a commission on Autism, which affects so many families; …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health