Medical and Science Community Could Take a Blow from Trump’s Immigration Order

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Several members of the science and medical communities are warning that Donald Trump’s executive order to largely ban travelers from seven majority Muslim nations will likely wreak havoc on universities, students and professors in the coming weeks, as well as the U.S. medical field, which relies on international doctors to fill significant gaps.

The Association of American Medical Colleges released a statement saying they are “deeply concerned” about the order’s effects.

“The United States is facing a serious shortage of physicians,” the AAMC said in the statement. “International graduates play an important role in U.S. health care, representing roughly 25 percent of the workforce.”

One medical resident based in Brooklyn has been unable to return home from a trip to see family in Sudan, according to officials at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. It was the first time in two years he went home, according to LaRay Brown, President/CEO of the medical center.

Brown said Dr. Kamal Fadlalla told him that he tried to board a plane back to the U.S., but was turned away.

“We are committed to him,” Brown told ABC News. “We want him back.”

Brown said they want to hold Fadlalla’s residency spot, but that it will likely …read more

