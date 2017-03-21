“Mean Girls” musical, “Hamilton” coming to Washington D.C.’s National Theatre

Getty Images/Noam Galai(WASHINGTON D.C.) — The Broadway adaptation of a Mean Girls musical took a big step forward, with an announcement it will be coming to Washington’s National Theatre on October 31 of next year.

The Tina Fey-written production, which will act as a trial run for a Great White Way bow, is set to run until December 3.

What’s more, The National also announced that the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton will be coming to the Kennedy Center starting in June of next year, part of its “Broadway at The National 2017-18 subscription package.” Tickets for Hamilton will run $210, on top of the membership fee.

