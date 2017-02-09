McDonald’s Worker Praised for Helping Boy with Autism

McDonald’s(INDIANAPOLIS) — A 16-year-old McDonald’s employee is being praised for going above and beyond to help a 7-year-old customer with autism.

TaQualliyia Patterson, a high school sophomore, was working at a McDonald’s in Indianapolis on Saturday when she overheard a conversation between a mom and the McDonald’s employee taking the mom’s lunch order.

“I had gotten curious about what was going on because I heard something about Teen Titans and I knew we didn’t have anymore,” Patterson told ABC News of the popular Happy Meal toy. “I knew there weren’t anymore in stock.”

The mom requesting the Happy Meal toy was Bonnie Kandel, who was asking for her 7-year-old son, Leif.

Leif, a first-grader with autism, had seen a classmate with the Teen Titans toys and wanted one for himself.

“A classmate brought one of the toys to school and Leif saw it and spent the next two weeks hardly talking about anything else with us,” Kandel told ABC News. “He gets really fixated on things and creates stories around toys.”

Kandel saw some Teen Titans toys in the Happy Meal display and asked if she could purchase those for Leif. Patterson overheard that encounter and took it upon herself to explain the situation to her …read more

