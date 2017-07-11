Maybe you can’t play like Brad Paisley, but you can play the same guitar

FenderIf you’ve always wanted to shred on guitar like Brad Paisley, maybe all you need is the right instrument. Now, the “Last Time for Everything” hitmaker is teaming up with Fender to help you out.

Brad’s new signature guitar is modeled after one of his own favorites, his silver sparkle Telecaster. It will make its debut at the Summer NAMM 2017 — that’s National Association of Music Merchants — gathering in Nashville.

Calling it a “great guitar at an incredible price point,” Brad says he “set out to create a guitar that was accessible for the vast majority of young people out there, who I hope to inspire to change the world with musical dreams.”

The Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster will set you back about $1200.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country