May the Fourth be with you!

Lucasfilm – 2017(NEW YORK) — May 4th marks “May the Fourth Be With You,” the official “holiday” dedicated to George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.

While the pun was first used back in 1979, with Britain’s Conservative party congratulating Margaret Thatcher in print for taking the prime minister post that day, Star Wars fans co-opted it in 2011.

May 4, 2011 marked the first organized celebration of Star Wars Day, at the Toronto Underground Cinema in Canada.

ABC News’ parent company The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, and has officially observed the holiday since 2013, with events at Disney parks and other celebrations.

To commemorate the special day, TBS will roll out every original Star Wars movie in chronological order starting at 6:40 a.m. (ET/PT) with Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, all the way through an 8:15 p.m. telecast of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi. The marathon will be presented with limited commercial interruption.