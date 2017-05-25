May the 40th be with you: “Star Wars” opened on this day in 1977

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — May 25, 1977, fans were introduced to a galaxy far, far away. While 20th Century Fox had little faith a movie called Star Wars would be a hit, the space opera from young filmmaker named George Lucas became a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

Forty years, and a handful of sequels, prequels, and follow-ups later, the multi-billion-dollar franchise is a popular as ever.

After a successful re-launch with J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, fans also flocked to the first stand-alone “anthology” movie, 2016’s Star Wars: Rogue One. In December we’ll see the eighth chapter of the core franchise, The Last Jedi.

Next year comes a film about the early days of Han Solo, scheduled for a May 25, 2018 release, followed by Episode IX on May 24, 2019. There’s also at least one other rumored stand-alone film about the early adventures of another fan favorite character.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, thanked fans for their years of dedication at a panel at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando last month.

“It’s almost moving when you really think about how we’ve affected so many people, inspired so many people,” he told fans. …read more

