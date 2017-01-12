Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman and More Perform “I Will Survive”

(LOS ANGELES) — A collection of Oscars contenders, still coming to grips with the reality of Donald Trump becoming the 45th president of the United States in a little over a week, lent their voices to a spirited version of the Gloria Gaynor classic, “I Will Survive,” for W magazine’s Best Performances portfolio, appearing in the February edition.

Despite its unnecessarily politicized premise, the segment is actually quite fun.

Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Pine, Andrew Garfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Felicity Jones, and Taraji P. Henson are among the artists delivering Oscar-worthy performances of the disco hit, from dramatic readings of the lyrics to spirited vocal performances — and even a little original choreography.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment